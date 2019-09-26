Fall TV The Flash type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

The Flash will welcome a new Harrison Wells to Earth-1 in season 6, but as the new trailer makes clear, this one won’t be nearly as friendly as previous ones. In fact, the latest Wells (Tom Cavanagh) chokes Cisco (Carlos Valdes) when they first meet.

“Oh great, another angry one,” Cisco croaks as Wells wraps his hands around his neck.

According to showrunner Eric Wallace, it remains to be seen whether Team Flash’s relationship with this Wells will improve. “All the Wellses that we’ve seen in past seasons have always been buddy-buddy friends with Team Flash. Even if they’re abrasive, [they] eventually come around,” Wallace says. “The road to friendship might be a wee bit rockier with our new Wells, who is, I believe, the most unpredictable and interesting Wells so far. Emphasis on the word unpredictable.”

As Wallace teased at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Cavanagh will also portray Pariah, who plays a pivotal role in kickstarting the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. “Pariah is very much integral to unleashing the Anti-Monitor onto our multiverse, which then more bad things happen,” Wallace said during the show’s panel. “For Tom to play such a pivotal character, not only is it exciting, but I think his interpretation that he’s going to be bringing to it is going to just tear your guts out and make you cry.”

Watch the trailer above for more teases for both season 6 and “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

