Supernatural alum Osric Chau joins Arrowverse's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' as new Atom

Make way for some big — er, make that small — casting news: Supernatural alum Osric Chau has just joined the Arrowverse!

The actor has landed the recurring role of Ryan Choi in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” five-part crossover, EW has confirmed. Described as a physics professor at Ivy Town University, Ryan is just a normal guy who comes to learn that he has a pivotal role to play in the coming crisis.

Image zoom John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

But what comic book fans know is that Ryan’s fate is so much bigger — gah, again, smaller! — than that. He’s actually another version of the Atom, who takes up the mantle after Ray Palmer (played by Brandon Routh in the Arrowverse) disappears. Does that mean Routh’s upcoming exit from Legends of Tomorrow (along with his real-life wife Courtney Ford), has something to do with Ryan’s debut in the Arrowverse? It’s also interesting to note that so far, Routh has only been confirmed to appear in the “Crisis” crossover as the Kingdom Come version of Superman and not the Atom.

Canadian actor Chau is best known for his recurring role on six seasons of the long-running CW series Supernatural as Kevin Tran, a brilliant, overachieving high school student whose life suddenly changes when he becomes a Prophet of God. Sure sounds a lot like his new role as a young man fated to become a superhero! Chau has also appeared in Roland Emmerich’s 2012 and is currently a series regular on BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.

The “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Arrowverse crossover begins with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The crossover then resumes with part two after the holiday break with Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

TV Guide Magazine first reported this news.

Related content: