John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and more to star in Steve Carell's Space Force series

The Space Force crew is preparing for launch.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that Steve Carell was reuniting with The Office boss Greg Daniels for a new Netflix series inspired by President Trump’s much-mocked idea for a sixth branch of the armed forces. Now the series is revealing more details, including an impressive supporting cast.

While Carell will star as Mark R. Naird, “a general tapped by the White House to lead a new branch of the armed forces with the goal of putting American ‘boots on the moon’ by 2024,” John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Tawny Newsome (Brockmire), and Diana Silvers (Booksmart) will round out the series regulars, with Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley) and Alex Sparrow (UnREAL) joining as recurring guest stars. And Paddington and Paddington 2 mastermind Paul King will direct the first two episodes.

Here’s the breakdown of who the new additions will be playing:

Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory — “Head science advisor, brilliant, arrogant, and hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield.”

Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci — “A self-centered media consultant whose Machiavellian goals only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force.”

Silvers as Erin Naird — “Popular and an A-student in Washington, D.C., Mark’s daughter is an outcast in Wild Horse, Colo., after transferring to a remote military base and turns to delinquency.”

Newsome as Angela Ali — “Helicopter pilot, ambitious and competitive, with secret dreams that she keeps close to the vest.”

Yang as Doctor Chan Kaifang — “Doctor Mallory’s right-hand man, Chan is a brilliant astrophysicist and rocket engineer who immigrated from China as a teenager and loves all things American, from fly fishing to the Baltimore Orioles.”

Sparrow as Yuri “Bobby” Telatovich — “A charming observer from the Russian government, Yuri is curious about many things in Mark’s life, like his daughter, or the tech specs of the Javelin missile.”

Space Force will debut on Netflix in 2020.

