See Smallville's Tom Welling, Erica Durance reunite for Arrowverse's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

The Arrowverse just began production on its epic crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” this week, and we already have our first look at the reunion of Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance.

On Thursday, Durance shared an image of her and Welling on the set of the five-hour crossover. Both stars were wearing flannel and seemed all smiles as they posed with what looks to be the wall of a farmhouse as their backdrop.

“So, I was just minding my own business, and I ran into this guy,” Durance captioned her photo. “Laughed until I cried! So much fun.”

Welling and Durance will reprise their Smallville roles — Lois Lane and Clark Kent, respectively — in the upcoming five-hour event, which will reveal what the couple has been up to since that long-running Superman prequel series ended in 2011.

Of course, these two aren’t the crossover’s only Clark and Lois. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are also returning as the Arrowverse’s Superman and Lois, with their newborn child in tow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Brandon Routh will also appear as a version of the Man of Steel who wears a costume based on Alex Ross’ Kingdom Come design. In other words, the Smallville farmhouse will likely be very crowded this winter.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will span Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. It will kick off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 14 with Arrow at 8 p.m. and concludes with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

