It’s a TGIF reunion! Watch Jaleel White join Raven-Symoné on Raven’s Home premiere

It’s the future EW can see and Jaleel White is in it.

The Family Matters veteran makes his Raven’s Home guest-starring debut this Friday on Disney Channel, and we have an exclusive look at his character’s encounter with Raven Baxter.

In the episode, “Cali Dreams,” White appears as Chris Spring-Lake, a radio personality and former boy band star who’s hosting the final rounds of a talent competition show, Radio Eclipse Live, on which Raven’s family is competing.

“Raven has a little crush on him, so that’s hilarious when you see that,” says Raven-Symoné in the video above.

It’s funnier for the actress, who stars in this sequel series to That’s So Raven, being that she’s known White since she was 7. Raven-Symoné worked on Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper in the mid-to-late ’90s at the same time White was working on Family Matters, and both shows shared a studio lot in California.

The two appeared on screen together last year in an episode of Drunk History in which White played Martin Luther King Jr. and Raven-Symoné played Nichelle Nichols.

“I literally watched her grow up,” White says.

That’s So Raven alum Jonathan McDaniel also guest stars on the episode as Devon Carter.

“Cali Dreams” airs Sep. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

