Preacher type TV Show Network AMC Genre Fantasy,

Drama

The most recent episode of Preacher found the world facing nuclear armageddon. Regardless of how that situation pans out, this Sunday really will be the end for AMC’s adaptation of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s comic, as the series draws to a close after four seasons of religious-themed mayhem.

“It’s the end of the road in every sense of the word, really,” showrunner Sam Catlin tells EW. “Garth really gave us a great signpost in the comic. We always had a sense of how we wanted much of it to end. We didn’t always know how we were going to get there, but there were certain things that we knew had to happen at the end, or near the end. [The] great problem to have is that, you introduce characters, and it becomes this sort of extended family beyond just our three leads. Hopefully, the audience has an investment in, you know, five, six, seven, eight characters, and you want to make sure that they get an appropriate send-off. So, that was our concern. We knew how he wanted the larger Jesse story to end, but we just wanted to make sure that all of the characters that we had grown attached to had their proper goodbyes.”

And how does Catlin hope viewers will be left feeling at the end of the finale?

“There’s some stuff in there that’s straight from the comic, hopefully that will satisfy,” he says. “Then there’s other stuff that’s an interpretation of scenes from the comic’s ending. I hope they feel that the show captures the spirit of the Preacher they read in the ’90s, if not always the substance. That’s always been our hope, that every episode feels like Garth and Steve’s Preacher.”

The series finale of Preacher airs Sunday at 10:14 p.m. ET on AMC. Watch an exclusive clip from the episode, in which Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) face off, above.

