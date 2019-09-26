Kim Kardashian, Jeff Goldblum, Will Ferrell endure Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets

Jimmy Kimmel‘s Mean Tweets segment is back, and this one comes with some choice burns and choice comebacks.

Kim Kardashian West, Jeff Goldblum, Will Ferrell, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Rock, and more headline this A-list installment of Kimmel’s on-going exploration of the seedy trolls of Twitter.

“I’d rather plant poison ivy plants in my anus before hearing another word about Kim Kardashian,” the reality TV star read aloud for the cameras. “Go ahead and do that, please,” she retorted with a smile.

Jon Hamm, Maisie Williams, David Harbour, David Spade, Fred Savage, Tiffany Haddish, Martin Short, Mark Hamill, and Sarah Paulson also suffered the wrath of their social media critics.

Other standout responses came from Ferrell, who screamed at the camera, and Rock. “F— you Chris Rock you were on Grown Ups 2,” the comedian read. “Well, if you lost all your money in divorce, you’d be on Grown Ups 2, too!” he added.

Goldblum responded to his tweet roast, which mocked his quirks and eccentric wardrobe, by being even more quirky and eccentric. “I know what you’re talking about, believe you me,” he said. “If I were in your shoes, I might feel the same way. Like my new shirt.”

Zendaya‘s comeback, however, takes the cake. Her tweet read, “I bet Zendaya’s feet smells like Funyuns.” Her reply: “Let’s check, shall we? Nope, smells like success to me.”

