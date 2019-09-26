Everything we know about Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere

Image zoom Erin Simkin/Hulu

In 2020, Hulu will release Little Fires Everywhere, a series from showrunner Liz Tigelaar (Casual) based on the 2017 novel of the same name. Here’s everything we know (so far) about the project.

The premise

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere tells the story of the picture-perfect Richardson family and the new-to-town mother-daughter duo who seemingly upend their lives. Taking place in an Ohio suburb, the story is one of secrets, motherhood, and scandal as the characters deal with everything from arson to a controversial adoption of a Chinese-American baby.

The cast

The cast includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren), and Huang Lu (Bebe).

The flashback episode

Hulu has announced a younger cast for a flashback episode, which includes AnnaSophia Robb as Young Elena, Tiffany Boone as Young Mia, Alona Tal as Young Linda, Matthew Barnes stars as Young Bill, Andy Favreau as Young Mark, and Luke Bracey as Jamie Caplan, Elena’s college boyfriend.

Premiere date

The 8-episode limited series will premiere on Hulu in 2020.

