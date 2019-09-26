The biggest moments from the Grey's Anatomy premiere: A proposal, a pregnancy, and more

Image zoom Jessica Brooks/ABC

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the season 16 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy wasted no time in moving its various plotlines forward in its season 16 premiere. Titled “Nothing Left To Cling To,” the jam-packed episode featured multiple small time jumps (a few weeks in total), during which our beloved doctors moved on from the events of the season 15 finale. Here are the biggest developments from the hour.

A breakup: We finally learn what happened to Jackson (Jesse Williams) when he disappeared into the fog, and to put it shortly, he didn’t die, and instead saved a man’s life. But he and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) never quite recovered from his decision to leave her alone in that car, and by episode’s end, not only had they broken up, but Jackson had started hanging out with Vic (Barrett Doss) from Station 19.

A proposal: After Jo (Camilla Luddington) checked into a retreat to help with her depression, she told Alex (Justin Chambers) she was giving him an “out.” They’d never filed the necessary paperwork and therefore weren’t legally married, so if he’d had enough crazy in his lifetime, she’d understand. Instead, he met her at the front door once she’d completed her treatment and proposed… again. (She said yes.)

A new job/hospital: Alex landed a new job as chief of surgery at Pac North, otherwise known as the worst hospital in Washington — but is it worse than the place that killed McDreamy? He quickly hired Richard (James Pickens Jr.) as well.

A pregnancy: Despite starting the episode by telling Link (Chris Carmack) that she wanted to take it slow, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) discovered that she’s pregnant.

A medical license in jeopardy: After Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) came clean about the insurance fraud — thereby getting DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) out of jail — the episode ended with the discovery that the medical board is going to pursue action against her license. There will be a hearing soon. (For now, she still has some community service to finish.)

Other highlights: Catherine (Debbie Allen) named Koracick (Greg Germann) the chief of chiefs, meaning he’s now Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) boss, and Owen (Kevin McKidd) listed his house with Amelia so that he and Teddy (Kim Raver) and the baby could find their own place.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

