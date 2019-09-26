The Brady Bunch type TV Show Network ABC Genre Sitcom

It’s been 50 years since The Brady Bunch first made its big television debut in 1969, and members of the show’s unforgettable family can’t help but celebrate the milestone with fans on social media.

Maureen McCormick, who portrayed eldest Brady daughter Marcia for 117 episodes, kicked off the festivities by sharing a message on Twitter in remembrance of the series’ debut episode, in which audiences first met the blended family. She also opened up about what the show means to her all these years laters.

“50 years ago today The Brady Bunch pilot ‘The Honeymoon’ first aired,” she said. “This show and all the crew, cast, extended family members, and fans of the show will always hold a very special place in my heart. Happy 50th Anniversary The Brady Bunch!”

50 years ago today The Brady Bunch pilot “The Honeymoon” first aired. This show and all the crew, cast, extended family members, and fans of the show will always hold a very special place in my heart ❤️ Happy 50th Anniversary The Brady Bunch ! pic.twitter.com/eMOokFakv1 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) September 26, 2019

McCormick and her five small-screen siblings recently reunited under one family roof — that of the North Hollywood home whose facade was used as that of the Brady abode — for the HGTV series A Very Brady Renovation. McCormick was joined by Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, and Mike Lookinland on the project that converted the real life residence to look just like the Brady home did on television.

Knight also remembered the show’s big anniversary by sharing a groovy animated photo on Instagram, with a special message of gratitude for the show’s fans.

“Today we are celebrating 50 years!! The first episode aired on September 26, 1969. It ended in 1974 with 117 episodes produced,” he wrote. “But as you can see we have stood the test of time and probably will forever thanks to all of you who have shown us so much support over the years! Happy 50th Anniversary The Brady Bunch!”

HGTV is currently airing A Very Brad Renovation on Monday nights at 9:00 p.m.

