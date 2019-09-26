Birds of Prey star to reprise Huntress role in Arrowverse's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

Another face from DC TV’s past is joining Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

EW has confirmed that Birds of Prey star Ashley Scott will reprise her role as Huntress in the five-hour crossover event, which includes Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. TVLine first reported the news.

For the uninitiated, Birds of Prey was a one-season WB superhero show that aired from 2002 to 2003. It followed Scott’s Huntress, a.k.a. Helena Kyle, as she, Oracle (Dina Meyer), and Black Canary/Dinah Redmond (Batwoman’s Rachel Skarsten) fought a war on crime in a Gotham City that had been abandoned by the Batman. (Sound familiar?) There’s no word yet whether Scott will reunite with Skarsten, who plays Batwoman big bad Alice, in the event.

Image zoom Warner Bros.

This won’t be the first time the DC Comics character Huntress has appeared in the Arrowverse. Jessica De Gouw played the ruthless vigilante in Arrow’s first two seasons.

Scott joins a long list of DC TV and movie alums appearing the highly anticipated crossover. Smallville’s Tom Welling and Erica Durance are set to reprise their Clark Kent and Lois Lane roles, Legends of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh will suit up as the Kingdom Come version of Superman, Batman: The Animated Series’ Kevin Conroy will appear as Bruce Wayne from the future, and Batman’s Burt Ward will put in an appearance too.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover will resume Tuesday, Jan. 14, with Arrow at 8 p.m. and conclude with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

