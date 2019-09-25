What to Watch on Thursday: Grey's Anatomy and more return, the end begins on The Good Place

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Grey’s Anatomy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

It’s almost time to find out what happened to Jackson, who ended season 15 by wandering into the fog, leaving a very worried Maggie behind. But that won’t be the Grey’s Anatomy premiere’s only drama. DeLuca is still in jail, and Meredith, Alex, and Richard are all dealing with life outside the hospital after Bailey fired them for insurance fraud. (And for Meredith, that includes community service.) —Samantha Highfill

The Good Place

Image zoom Colleen Hayes/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

The fourth and final season premiere of The Good Place commences an experiment with sky-high stakes. If Team Cockroach can’t prove that humans can better themselves, this foursome — plus all of humanity — will suffer an eternity of butthole spiders, and possibly worse. You’ve already met John and Simone, and now it’s time for the final two test subjects to be revealed. As if this experiment weren’t daunting enough, Eleanor must work closely with her memory-wiped boyfriend, Chidi. “One of the themes early on,” says creator Mike Schur, “is the emotional toughness that she has to endure in order to just get through the day and do her job while this thing is happening right in front of her.” Life in the afterlife just got more complicated. —Dan Snierson

How to Get Away With Murder

Image zoom Richard Cartwright/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

“It’s gonna start off in hell,” teases Viola Davis of the premiere of the final season of ABC’s hit drama How to Get Away With Murder. It’s the beginning of the end, picking up where we left off in season 5 as Annalise struggles to deal with the toll of Laurel and Christopher’s disappearance. The remaining Keating 4, plus Oliver, Frank, and Bonnie, bicker about the reasons behind their friend’s sudden disappearance, but there’s still time for relationship drama as Gabriel tries to take things with Michaela to the next level. And the looming threat of the governor and the Castillos remains as Tegan faces the fallout from Emmett’s apparent poisoning. TGIT is back y’all. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Law & Order: SVU

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

Law & Order: SVU‘s premiere kicks off a historic season that pushes it past the original Law & Order and Gunsmoke to make it the longest-running prime-time drama ever. And the show will waste no time acknowledging that: “Right at the top of the first episode, we tip our hat to Gunsmoke. We have a little wink to that show,” showrunner Warren Leight teases. The premiere also features guest star Ian McShane playing a predatory Hollywood mogul type, in classic Law & Order “ripped from the headlines” fashion. It’s exemplary of the bigger picture Leight has in mind for this record-breaking season: “There’s people grappling with major moments in their life — maybe operatic is too big a word, but you want large themes for each episode and large themes for the season,” he says. “You don’t want just, ‘the guy did this, then we caught him.’” —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Superstore (season premiere) — NBC

Young Sheldon (season premiere) — CBS



8:30 p.m.

Perfect Harmony (series debut) — NBC

The Unicorn (series debut) — CBS

9 p.m.

A Million Little Things (season premiere) — ABC

Mom (season premiere) — CBS

Kids Baking Championship: Tricks & Treats — Food Network



9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act (series debut) — CBS

Sunnyside (series debut) — NBC

10 p.m.

EVIL (series debut) — CBS

Untold Stories of Hip Hop (series debut) — WE tv

Streaming

Creepshow (series debut) — Shudder

Doc Martin (season premiere) — Acorn TV

Why Women Kill — CBS All Access

Mr. Mom — Vudu

*times are ET and subject to change