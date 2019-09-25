Egg and Ice Cream revealed! The Masked Singer uncovers 2 disguised celebrity contestants

Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX (2)

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the season premiere of The Masked Singer.

The Egg cracked under pressure and the Ice Cream melted on The Masked Singer.

In the 2-hour season premiere of Fox’s popular competition series, the Egg was the first to be eliminated. They were one of four contestants who performed during the first half of the show, in front of a live audience and the four returning celebrity judges (or “detectives,” as they’re dubbed): Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong. Host Nick Cannon is also back.

Up first was the Butterfly (singing “Bang Bang” from Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj), followed by the Egg (“Just Dance” by Lady Gaga), Thingamajig (“Easy” by the Commodores); and Skeleton (“Rapper’s Delight” by the Sugarhill Gang).

The Butterfly soared over the Egg with the audience and judges. Then, Skeleton lost out to Thingamajig, leaving the two contestants in white suits to duke it out to determine who stays. Ultimately, Skeleton was victorious with their rendition of Otis Redding’s “Hard to Handle,” beating the Egg’s version of “One Way or Another” by Blondie.

Thus, the Egg had to pack it up and go back to their carton. But before his identity was revealed, the next group of singers took the stage.

Performing first was Ladybug (“Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler), followed by Rottweiler (“Maneater” by Hall & Oates), Tree (“High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco), and Ice Cream (“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus).

Rottweiler was the top dog against Ladybug, and Tree’s unbeleafable talent also took out Ice Cream. The two battled it out, and although Ice Cream gave a sweet performance of “Whip It” by Devo, ultimately Ladybug was too red hot to beat with their cover of Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”

Finally, time for the unmasking!

The Egg cracked off their mask o reveal the identity of the first celebrity to get the boot this season: Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir!

“I have such a new appreciation for what it takes to sing and dance,” Weir said once the mask was off. “We do, like, 45 seconds, but to remember a whole concert, all those steps, all those lyrics, make sure your voice is right, so much renewed appreciation for singers and songwriters.”

In the second group, Ice Cream melted away from the hot competition, and was unveiled to be Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja, currently the most prominent professional gamer and streamer, who has amassed nearly two billion views on his YouTube account. So those gold coins, emojis, and headphone hints checked out as well.

“I just wanted to step outside of my comfort zone,” the unmasked Ninja said, revealing his motivation for doing the show. “My wife and I loved the season last year, so when the opportunity presented itself, we’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,'” he said. He noted that clues the judges and viewers may have missed included streamers and his signature handclap at the end of his performance.

