The Masked Singer is back with season 2, and this time around the clues will be even harder. Each week, put your best detective hat on to analyze all the clue packages and on-stage hints to figure out which celebrity is behind the mask. In the premiere, host Nick Cannon has already hinted that between the contestants there are “42 Grammy nods, 140 films, 35 no. 1 hits, 21 platinum records, and 22 Broadway shows” (and eight divorces, but take that with a grain of salt). Two of Time magazine’s most influential figures are contestants as well.

EW has compiled a master list of clues for each contestant, so check back here during each episode for updates, and guess along with us. And remember — a clue can be right on the mark or meant to throw viewers off, so stay sharp.

Butterfly

Clue package:

Has been waiting for “metamorphosis” this past year

Connections to London: “I’m terrified of the one place I used to call home”

Also supporting the London theme: pictures of Big Ben and a double-decker bus

Religious imagery: baptism, stained glass, a cross, “I’m here to take you to church, can I get an amen?”

On stage:

Slender frame

Female singing voice, belted out “Bang Bang” by Jessie J and Ariana Grande

Has (or can mimic) a Southern accent: “Bless your heart … I’ve got a lot of soul in these wings”

Judges’ guesses: Cara Delevigne, Fantasia, Mel B, Diana Ross

Egg

Clue package:

Snowy imagery, such as the snowglobe

Swan themes: Swan Lake music, stuffed swan animal

Potential figure skater: “You might figure that coming to the

Masked Singer is a bit of a leap for me”

Spent years “being on top of the pyramid”

Sketches of dress design and skateboard

“I’m going for the gold”

On stage:

Male singing voice, performed Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance”

Judges’ guesses: Johnny Weir, Adam Rippon, Jonathan Van Ness, Christian Siriano

Update: Egg was eliminated in the show’s premiere. Read our recap to learn their identity.

Thingamajig

Clue package:

Rapped his clues

“I’m a gentle giant”

Magic themes: Has a “magic case” with wings and pulled out scarves and feathers

Puzzle piece imagery: “Puzzling question comes to mind”

Loves singing but “you may think that’s not my thing”

“I’m more than fashion shoots and a dream”

Image of sneakers

The number 4 on top of a cupcake

“All the stars led to this gig”

On stage:

Appears even taller than host Nick Cannon, who said he’s 6’1″

Male singing voice, sang “Easy” by the Commodores

Judges’ guesses: Michael Strahan, Steph Curry, Dennis Rodman

Skeleton

Clue package:

Chose skeleton because “I have no fear of death”

Has “been around the block a few times, but I’m far from dead”

Maybe not known for leading role: “I always provided support,” but “tired of playing second fiddle,” “I finally get that spotlight all to myself”

References to Saturday Night Live catchphrases: “Party on dudes,” “Wild and crazy party,” along with images of Christmas sweaters

On stage:

Appears shorter in stature

Male voice, performed Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight”

Did comedic bits on stage

Judges’ guesses: Jon Cryer, Nathan Lane, Martin Short, Dana Carvey

Ladybug

Clue package:

TV game show set: “Welcome to spin your wheel”

“After a lifetime of drama, I can really use a little love and a lot of luck”

Appeared to be Brady Bunch-like grid with pictures of turkey leg, pumpkin, picture of a bridge, stuffed puppy toy, gavel, scorpion, skull, police car, and baseball bat

“Born into limelight,” had to keep track of “every piece of gossip and family feud”

Couldn’t win no matter how much they tried

The “chance to be anonymous” makes them feel like they won “a prize”

Wants to perform without “fear of being judged”

On stage:

Female singing voice, sang Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”

Also used an exaggerated Southern accent, said they’ve “been through so much in my life”

Judges’ guesses: Lily Collins, Lindsay Lohan, Willow Smith, Jamie Lynn Spears

Rottweiler

Clue package:

“Gotta look your best,” getting groomed, wearing gold chain

Football player or actor who played one? “Touched a pigskin under the friday night lights”

Image of a record player

“Being a hungry competitor is actually how I rose to fame, it happened almost overnight” with shot of a bouquet of blue roses

Fantasy champion ring

Bitten by a Rottweiler as a kid

Wants to show “doubters it’s not over”

Bowtie is blinged out

On stage:

Male singing voice, sang “Maneater” by Hall & Oates

Said they’re “loyal” and have a “wait and see attitude”

Judges’ guesses: Russell Wilson, Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey, JC Chavez, Bruno Mars

Tree

Clue package:

Themes about an absence: “I love getting dolled up as your favorite tree, but when the season is over there’s no use for me,” plus images of public storage); “such a shame that I spent so long in exile”

A one-hit wonder? “I sit wishing the world wouldn’t ignore that I’m more than just one thing that you know me for”

The number 30 is shown prominently in a shot outside the storage unit

Clip of the tree in an older model black and white TV set

Food/baking themes: “I could dish out more talents to make the world smile,” plus images of measuring cups and sugar; “I’m more than an expert in delicious treats, if you recall”

“Like the old entertainers who could do it all, so that’s why I’m here to jazz up my career”

This is their “first live performance”

On stage:

Female singing voice, sang “High Hopes” by Panic at the Disco

Said “I’m festive and fun, and I like everyone together” and to “have a good time”

Judges’ guesses: Beverly D’Angelo, Zooey Deschanel, Rachael Ray, Wendi McLendon-Covey

Ice Cream

Clue package:

“Every day is cheat day” (cheat codes, perhaps?)

Showed him in a mansion with lots of cash flying around

Growing up “caught flak for doing the things that I liked the most, no one thought I could amount to much, even my mom and dad had their doubts”

“But I believed in my ridiculous dreams, and I turned my fantasy into a reality, I’ve got over a billion reasons to be proud” (could mean billion viewers or followers)

Lots of gold coins shown

They karate-chopped a cement block and do an air-punch

“Used to performing in front of millions,” held up headphones next to their ears

“Being here is a game changer because I’m behind a different kind of mask,” bodyguards wearing emoji masks, throwing cash at Ice Cream, doing backup dances

Wants to take “this competition to the next level”

On stage:

Performed “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Said “I’m sweet and everybody loves me”

Judges’ guesses: Rob Dyrdek, Calvin Harris, Snapchat co-creator Evan Spiegel, Marshmello

Update: Ice Cream was eliminated in the show’s premiere. Read our recap to learn their identity. (Hint: none of the judges got it.)

