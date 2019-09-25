Nick Cannon to get his own daytime talk show in 2020

Nick Cannon is next in line to get a talk show.

The former America’s Got Talent host, who announced his departure from the reality competition series in 2017, will host and produce a new nationally syndicated daytime talk show that will launch in 2020. It’s all thanks to a deal announced on Wednesday with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, which will develop the show with Cannon’s production company Ncredible Entertainment.

“After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show,” Cannon said in a statement. “I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”

Image zoom Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Debmar-Mercury also produces The Wendy Williams Show, which was renewed through the 2021-2022 season.

Cannon hosted the first season of Fox’s The Masked Singer and returns for season 2, premiering later tonight. He previously developed 13 seasons and an arena tour of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and released a 2017 comedy special, Stand Up, Don’t Shoot.

“We are excited to be able to announce this collaboration with Nick, who has proven himself to be such a dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said jointly. “The daytime audience got to see that firsthand earlier this year with his stellar performance guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show. Now we can’t wait to see Nick put his own unique stamp on talk and add daytime to his impressive list of accomplishments.”

Other celebs to recently ascend to talk-show host status are Kelly Clarkson with The Kelly Clarkson Show and Lilly Singh on A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

