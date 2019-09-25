A guide to all of the murders on How to Get Away With Murder

Image zoom Richard Cartwright/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Mitchell Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Annalise Keating and her employees’ twisted journey may have started by covering up the murder of Sam Keating, but after five seasons the pile of bodies is sky-high.

Between the murders, deaths by suicide, and crimes Annalise’s clients are accused off, there are a lot of dead people lying in their wake. Ahead of the sixth and final season, here is a rundown of all the murders How to Get Away With Murder viewers have witnessed.

Sam Keating

Image zoom Mitch Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

At the end of the pilot, viewers see the dead body of Sam Keating (Tom Verica), Annalise’s (Viola Davis) husband. During the first half of season 1, it is revealed that Sam was killed by Annalise’s students while they defended themselves and their client Rebecca Sutter from him. First, Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) pushed Sam over a banister, then Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch) finished him off with a statue as Sam tried to strangle Rebecca like something out of a horror movie.

Lila Stangard

Image zoom Mitchell Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Sam’s murder may have been the first dead body viewers see, but the death of Lila Stangard was the murder that started it all. It was only a local news story when the series began, but it turned out this murder would change Annalise’s life. After all, Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber) strangled Lila on Sam’s order to cover up their affair that resulted in Lila’s pregnancy with their baby.

Rebecca Sutter

Image zoom Mitchell Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Rebecca Sutter (Katie Findlay) was a suspect in the murder of her friend Lila and soon became Annalise’s client and Wes Gibbins’ girlfriend. Out of fear and desperation, she lied and lied and lied. She lied so much that it was hard for Team Annalise to find what actually happened to Lila. Those lies also sparked rage in Bonnie (Liza Weil) — who had complicated feelings for both Sam and Annalise – so she suffocated Rebecca with a plastic bag in an effort to protect Annalise. A shocking and tragic twist that ended the first season.

Nia Lahey

Image zoom ABC

Having had enough of the medication and radiation to treat her cancer, Nia Lahey asks Annalise – the woman sleeping with her husband – to help her die. Annalise refuses to help, but in the end, Nate does what his wife asks of him. While most may not consider this murder, it certainly put Nate back in court fighting murder charges. He wasn’t convicted and this issue remains a hot button moral quandary, but he respected his wife’s wishes.

Helena Hapstall

Image zoom Mitchell Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

After the scandal involving her husband and Lila, Annalise needed a high-profile case to take control of her narrative in the media and reputation in the legal community. Enter Caleb and Catherine Hapstall, siblings who were accused of killing their adoptive parents. The prosecution’s biggest witness was their aunt Helena Hapstall. That was, until someone slit her throat in her own car. That someone turned out to be Caleb.

Emily Sinclair

Image zoom Mitchell Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Emily Sinclair (Sarah Burns) was justified in trying to close her cases against Annalise, but her putting immense pressure on Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry) – and his family – was absolutely not. She put so much pressure on them that Asher’s father, Judge William Millstone, killed himself after his past indiscretions were made public. That death resulted in Asher running over Emily in a fit of rage. Then Bonnie led the charge to cover for Asher by throwing Emily off the roof of the Hapstall mansion, at first trying to get the Keating 5 to help, but eventually doing the dirty deed herself.

Sam Keating Jr.

Image zoom ABC

In flashbacks, we learn that Annalise was pregnant when she flew out of town to help the son of her client, Wallace Mahoney. When Annalise discovered just how unethical Wallace was, the two clash and Wallace arranges for her to be hit by a car. As a result, her and Sam’s child is stillborn. The death of Sam Keating Jr. is a tragic event that shapes the Annalise viewers meet at the start of the series.

Wallace Mahoney

Image zoom Nicole Wilder/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

When viewers finally learn about Annalise’s connection to Wes, they also discover her ruthless former client Wallace Mahoney (Adam Arkin) is right in the middle of it. Initially, it is believed that Wallace is Wes’ birth father, a fact Frank used to get Wallace out in the open in order to shoot him. Wallace turned out not to be Wes’ dad — his son Charles was — but he is the reason Annalise’s unborn child died, which is why Frank killed him.

Butch Man

Image zoom ABC

Annalise cut Frank out of her life after learning the truth about his role in Sam Keating Jr.’s death. She took things further by hiring a hitman to kill Frank because he put Wes in danger by using him as a tool in Wallace’s murder. But that hitman — known as Butch Man — didn’t get to fulfill Annalise’s wishes because Frank got the upper-hand first and killed him in a struggle.

Wes Gibbons

Image zoom Richard Cartwright/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Murdering Sam Keating brought the Keating 5 together, but Wes’ murder solidified the Keating 4 as a family. The first half of the third season centered on the mystery of who died in the fire at Annalise’s house, which turned out to be Wes. But that was just the beginning. Turns out Laurel Castillo’s (Karla Souza) parents tasked their henchmen Dominick to kill Wes in order to save her father’s illegal business dealings.

Robert Winterbottom

Image zoom Mitch Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Frank fails to reconcile with Annalise, so he tries with Bonnie…by murdering her father as a gift. Considering Robert Winterbottom was a horrible man who preyed on children, including his own, and sold them to other men, Bonnie gladly accepted that gift. She expressed her thanks to Frank and shortly after worked to bring him back into the fold.

Dominick Flores

Image zoom Richard Cartwright/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Dominick Flores (Nicholas Gonzalez) returned to town after killing Wes to keep Jorge Castillo’s secrets… or to help Laurel on orders of her mother, depending on which lying Castillo parent you believe. In any case, he was in town and potentially a threat to Laurel, which was enough to set off Frank. Annalise’s resident fixer tied Dominick to a chair to get answers, and then killed him. Little did Frank know, though, that Laurel had other plans for Dominick; having known him for many years, she was hoping to use that to help get her child back from her father.

Todd Denver

Image zoom Mitch Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Todd Denver (Benito Martinez) was a corrupt District Attorney on Jorge Castillo’s payroll who made life very hard for Annalise and the rest of her team. He took money from Jorge for his Attorney General campaign, threatened Bonnie, and even kidnapped Connor. All that scheming led to his own death after his car was tampered with. His death came courtesy of his buddy Jorge Castillo after it was discovered Denver was secretly working against the Castillos.

Nate Lahey Sr.

Image zoom Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Nate Lahey Sr. (Glynn Turman) was failed by the justice system, so Annalise made him the “face case” for the class action suit she took all the way to the Supreme Court. She won that case, and then his appeal, where he was found not guilty by reason of insanity, meaning he would get actual treatment for his mental health. Unfortunately, Nate Sr. was killed in the midst of his transfer to a mental facility, a hit that was organized by Laurel’s brother Xavier with the help of Governor Lynne Birkhead (Laura Innes).

Ronald Miller

Image zoom Kelsey McNeal/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Nate Lahey (Billy Brown) was consumed by the search for the people behind his father’s death, so when evidence pointed to assistant D.A. Ronald Miller (John Hensley), Nate nearly beat him to death in a fit of rage. It was ultimately Ronald’s girlfriend Bonnie who finished the job by suffocating Ron in order to end his suffering and keep Nate out of trouble. In the end, Ron was not behind the murder, a secret Frank and Annalise are still keeping from both Nate and Bonnie.

Sandrine Castillo

Image zoom Mitch Haaseth/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Sandrine Castillo was cut out Laurel’s life completely because of the part she played in Wes’ death. After her father’s arrest and mother’s disappearance, Laurel started getting strange calls and gifts she believed to be from her mother. That seemed unlikely after a mystery package showed up with what Laurel is sure is Sandrine’s scalp in it, presumably sent by her brother Xavier. While the scalp has yet to be tested and Sandrine’s death isn’t confirmed, it’s definitely another murder of someone on the books of this blood-drenched series.

Emmett Crawford

Image zoom Walt Disney Television via Getty Images/Richard Cartwright

Emmett Crawford (Timothy Hutton) was Annalise’s boss at the large firm where she went to work, forcing her to take cases one second and flirting with her the next. But in the end, he turned out to be a man with hopes of being district attorney who couldn’t be bought by the Castillos. Then Governor Birkhead framed Emmett for crimes, including Nate Sr.’s death. He never got the chance to fight the claims because in the closing moments of the fifth season finale he was on the floor after being poisoned. He’s still clinging to life when the season ends, so this one could end up being just an attempted murder.

How to Get Away With Murder returns Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content: