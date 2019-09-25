Lilly Singh and her team of writers on A Little Late have their own late-night talk show games to play with her guests.

Singh got Downton Abbey movie stars Elizabeth McGovern, Allen Leech, and Hugh Bonneville to play a Pictionary-esque game called Drawn Together. One player picks a card with a word on it and then puts on a blindfold, while the other teammate acts as the eyes and arms to draw the word.

Jimmy Fallon plays a lot of standard and VR versions of Pictionary on The Tonight Show. But, as Singh and her partner McGovern demonstrated, this take involves more interlocked reach-arounds.

You also have to be adept at delivering precise instructions, otherwise you end up with a drawing of “a pizza that has been dropped” instead of a hot air balloon.

Related content: