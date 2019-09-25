John Stamos to reprise role of Chef Louis in ABC's The Little Mermaid Live!

John Stamos will be taking a trip under the sea. Again.

ABC announced Wednesday that the Fuller House star has been added to the star-studded cast of the network’s The Little Mermaid Live!, set to air on Nov. 5. Stamos will play Chef Louis, a role he first played at the Hollywood Bowl’s production of the Disney animated classic in 2016. The 1989 film tells the story of mermaid princess Ariel, who wants to become a human after falling in love with human prince Eric. Chef Louis is an eccentric French cook who works in Prince Eric’s kitchen and famously attempted to catch and cook Ariel’s crustacean friend Sebastian while singing “Les Poissons.”

Image zoom Vera Anderson/WireImage

The Good Wife alum Graham Phillips was also announced to be joining the 30th-anniversary hybrid musical as Disney’s newest Prince Eric. He’ll star opposite Moana star Auli’i Cravalho, who will bring Ariel to life. The musical celebration will include live performances of the musical’s iconic songs interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.

Other previously announced cast members include Queen Latifah and singer Shaggy, who’ll portray Ursula the Sea Witch and Sebastian the Crab, respectively.

The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! will air on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

