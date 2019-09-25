Ringo Starr and Jimmy Fallon give 'Yellow Submarine' a Classroom Instruments cover

It’s time for another edition of Jimmy Fallon‘s Classroom Instruments.

While Paul McCartney was over on The Late Show, another former Beatles band member, Ringo Starr, was on The Tonight Show giving “Yellow Submarine” a different kind of cover.

Starr, taking over lead vocals and toy drum duty, performed the 1966 classic song with Fallon on Casio keyboard, wood block, and kazoo. Questlove of The Roots took the clappers and submarine shakers in this classroom-style group, while Black Thought took tambourine.

This year alone, Fallon dusted off the Classroom Instruments segment to perform “Take On Me” with Weezer and “Sucker” with the Jonas Brothers.

It’s been a very Beatles-centric week, as McCartney, who’s coming out with a new children’s book Hey Granddude!, reminisced about his time in the band with Stephen Colbert and how he has dreams about John Lennon, the Beatles singer who died from a shooting in 1980.

“When you’ve had a relationship like that for so long, it’s such a deep relationship,” he said. “I love when people revisit you in your dreams. I often have band dreams, and they’re crazy. I’m often with John and just talking about doing something and I come to get my bass ready to play and it’s covered in sticky tape. You know, dreams! So, I’m picking all this stuff off, trying to talk to him.”

Starr is also on promotion duty for his upcoming album What’s My Name, which features McCartney on the Lennon-penned track “Grow Old With Me.”

“I sang it the best that I could,” Starr said in a statement. “I do well up when I think of John this deeply. And I’ve done my best. We’ve done our best. The other good thing is that I really wanted Paul to play on it, and he said yes. Paul came over and he played bass and sings a little bit on this with me. So John’s on it in a way. I’m on it and Paul’s on it.”

