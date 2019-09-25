Ghost Rider heads back to the grave as Hulu drops live-action Marvel series

Ghost Rider is dead. The series, we mean.

Back in May, Hulu announced development on a live-action superhero drama with Gabriel Luna returning to his phantom biker role after Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. However, due to an unspecified creative impasse, the streaming platform will not be moving forward with the planned series, EW has learned.

But will Ghost Rider ride again?

We’re not sure if this development means Luna won’t ever appear as Ghost Rider elsewhere in the world of Marvel; Hulu is still committed to Marvel’s Runaways and Marvel’s Helstrom, the latter of which was announced for development at the same time as Ghost Rider. Marvel declined to comment and a rep for Luna did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Ingrid Escajeda was announced as showrunner and executive producer for Ghost Rider, which would have told the story (not a formal spin-off to S.H.I.E.L.D.) of Robbie Reyes living on the Texas/Mexico border. The “same character with [a] new story that lives unto its own,” as EW was previously told.

Reps for Escajeda also did not respond to a request for comment.

Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, purchased full operational control of Hulu in a deal announced in May. Other Marvel projects in the works for Hulu include animated series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show, and Marvel’s Howard The Duck, all of which will culminate in the Avengers-esque team-up of Marvel’s The Offenders.

The live-action Helstrom, meanwhile, will venture to the dark supernatural side of the Marvel universe with characters Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer.

