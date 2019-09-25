Fleabag's hot priest Andrew Scott lands starring role in Showtime's Ripley series

Fleabag type TV Show Network Amazon Genre Comedy,

Drama

He’s made you thirst for him as a hot priest, and now he’s here to further confuse your feelings as a con artist you definitely will have feelings for no matter how hard you’ll try to resist. After his breakout role on season 2 of the Emmy-winning series Fleabag, Andrew Scott has landed his next TV role as the talented Mr. Ripley.

Showtime announced Wednesday that the actor will star in the upcoming drama Ripley in the first eight-episode season. Based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling quintet of Tom Ripley novels and from Oscar and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Steven Zaillian (Schindler’s List, The Night Of), the new drama tells the story of Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York. After he is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home, Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.

“With Andrew Scott, whose charisma knows no bounds, inhabiting the iconic lead role, we feel confident that this will be a special one,” Showtime boss Gary Levine said in a statement.

Image zoom Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios

In addition to making you feel weird about lusting after a man of the cloth on season 2 of Fleabag, the accomplished theater actor also won the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Moriarty in Sherlock and the British Film Independent Award for his work in CBS Films’ Pride. Scott will also appear in the upcoming HBO series His Dark Materials, and has appeared in Black Mirror.

Scott is taking over the reins of the iconic character first brought to life by Matt Damon in the 1999 film adaptation The Talented Mr. Ripley that also starred Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cate Blanchett.

Related content: