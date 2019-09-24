What to Watch on Tuesday: NCIS, This Is Us, and more return as Fall TV ramps up

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere.

NCIS

Image zoom Michael Yarish/CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Season Premiere

Fans will not only learn why Ziva (Cote de Pablo) came back to protect Gibbs (Mark Harmon) from impending doom, they’ll also discover where she’s been hiding since the season 13 mortar attack that left her daughter Tali without a mom. “Whatever she has done has been obviously in secret,” de Pablo tells EW. “She’s been working in undercover operations, which has led her to run for years. By staying dead to the rest of the world, she’s been able to really save her girl from potential harm.” —Lynette Rice

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

This Is Us returns with an extended season 4 premiere that features fresh starts for many of the Pearsons, oodles of new faces (hello, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, and Tim Matheson!), and the early days of the courtship of Jack and Rebecca. Fresh off of their road trip to Los Angeles, Jack will break bread — and the ice, he hopes — with Rebecca’s parents at a formal dinner. “Wouldn’t you expect Jack to win anyone over?” Mandy Moore (Rebecca) rhetorically asks EW. “I would. But her parents can be a bit… tricky. They’re a little protective.” Creator Dan Fogelman is more than a little protective of season 4’s secrets, so pay attention to the series known to twist expectations. “The goal is to never fall into a pattern where the show just becomes expected,” he notes. “We’re coming towards the midpoint of our series, saying, ‘We’re not just sitting back and taking it easy.’” Let the surprises (and tears) flow. —Dan Snierson

mixed-ish

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

The black-ish universe expands once again — this time with a prequel series that follows a young version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Rainbow. Narrated by Ross, mixed-ish stars Arica Himmel as young Bow, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter as her parents, and Gary Cole as her grandfather. In tonight’s premiere, Bow and her two younger siblings adjust to suburban life after the commune they grew up on is raided by the government. “They’re fish out of water,” says showrunner Karin Gist. “We’re telling a story about identity and trying to figure yourself out when you don’t really know where you fit in.” —Patrick Gomez

Empire

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Season Premiere

Prepare for a “big and dynamic” ending to Empire. Fox’s groundbreaking series returns for a sixth and final season that showrunner Brett Mahoney promises will feel like “an event” every week. And after spending the back half of season 5 dealing with the controversy surrounding star Jussie Smollett, the Empire team is ready to move on, with Smollett no longer a part of the series and his character Jamal jettisoned to a life in London. But the focus can now be on the show, as Lucious (Terrence Howard) tries to clear his name, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) hopes to “save herself and love herself,” and all of the family must decide once and for all, what is more important: the Lyons or Empire? —Derek Lawrence

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Conners (season premiere) — ABC

The Resident (season premiere) — Fox

The Voice (season premiere) — NBC



8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess (season premiere) — ABC

9 p.m.

Life Below Zero (season premiere) — Nat Geo

FBI (season premiere) — CBS



9:30 p.m.

black-ish (season premiere) — ABC

10 p.m.

Emergence (series debut) — ABC

Ink Master (season finale) — Paramount Network

Mayans M.C. — FX

NCIS: New Orleans (season premiere) — CBS

New Amsterdam (season premiere) — NBC

Streaming

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change