Watch Jack meet Miguel for the first time in This Is Us season 4 premiere

Fall TV This Is Us type TV Show Network NBC Genre Drama

One of the underrated love stories on This Is Us is the friendship between Jack and Miguel. Miguel (Jon Huertas) would do anything for his best friend — including marrying Jack’s wife after Jack dies! That may be one of the reasons that some fans have historically hated on Miguel, but that opposition has slowly been turning to grudging respect over the seasons, as they’ve seen Miguel be there for Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the family in their time of need, in all different eras.

In the season 4 premiere of the NBC family drama, Jack is the one in need — in need of a sports coat so he can look presentable when he meets Rebecca’s parents at the country club. There’s just one problem: nice blazers cost money, and Jack is short on funds upon his return from Vietnam. Is this the start of the beautiful friendship we’d come to see? Check out this clip from “Strangers,” which airs Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Want more Fall TV Preview scoop? Get EW’s October issue for FREE on Apple News, or buy a copy now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: