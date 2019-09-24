Fall TV The Rookie (TV series) type TV Show Network ABC Genre Crime

Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is back on duty — and he’s in a love triangle???

In a new and exclusive trailer above for season 2 of ABC drama The Rookie, John Nolan appears to be finding himself caught between two women. There’s Jessica (Sarah Shahi), the former FBI hostage negotiator he started a relationship with at the tail end of season 1, and who he still appears to be hot and heavy with in the trailer.

But the promo also introduces Grace (new guest star Ali Larter), a doctor whom Nolan appears to have a former connection with. We also hear Nolan’s new mentor, detective Pablo Armstrong (guest star Harold Perrineau) telling Nolan, “You can’t be faithful to a girl; you can’t be faithful to an oath or a badge,” which seems to suggest he might have some conflicting feelings for the women in his life.

And don’t worry, if you don’t watch The Rookie for the romance, there’s plenty more action, drama, and laughs to be found in the trailer as well, from Nolan pledging, “To do this job, I can’t go numb. I have to feel all of it,” to the smell of a burned body making him gag.

Oh, and if that’s not enough, the promo also features a preview of another guest star, Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban playing himself — and of course, Nolan can’t resist the chance to pitch him one of his brilliant ideas.

Watch the clip above for more. The Rookie returns Sept. 29 to ABC, moving to Sundays after premiering on and holding down a Tuesday night time slot last season.

