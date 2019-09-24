The Conners names Becky's daughter after a 'vessel of evil'

Fall TV The Conners type TV Show Network ABC Genre Sitcom

This is not the way you treat a precious angel, Becky!

In this exclusive clip from the season 2 premiere of The Conners, Becky (Alicia Goranson) reveals her plans to name her newborn after the family matriarch — and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) is having none of it. The episode is titled “Preemies, Weed and Infidelity.”

“Her name is Beverly Rose,” Becky announces. “I wanted a connection with the family.”

“Becky, I want you to know I will always love this baby but I consider it a personal attack and a negation of my entire childhood of pain that you have named this precious angel after the vessel of the evil that is my mother,” replies Jackie. “‘Nuff said.”

In other news from the new season, Johnny Galecki will reprise his role as David Healy, the on-and-off boyfriend of Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and Katey Sagal is returning as a possible love interest for Dan (John Goodman).

The Conners returns Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content: