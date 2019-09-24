Cloud 9 gets a robot in exclusive Superstore season 5 sneak peek

Fall TV Superstore type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

For years, Superstore mentioned Mateo’s status as an undocumented immigrant until the season 4 finale saw the show put it front and center. The episode featured ICE raiding Cloud 9 and taking Mateo away in what was a very emotional episode of the NBC comedy.

Now, EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the season 5 premiere, which sees corporate make a bold decision to give the big box store a new employee: A robot. (But the robot is not intended to replace Mateo… although Marcus might seeing as how he already moved into Mateo’s apartment?)

The clip, which seems to pick up one week after the events of the season 4 finale, shows Dina and Amy introduce the new store robot to the employees. The kicker? Corporate named the robot Glen, not to be confused with former store manager (and now floor employee) Glenn.

Superstore returns Thursday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

