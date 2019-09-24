Shonda Rhimes teams up with Norman Lear, Steve Martin, more on Netflix series Notes on Love

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; mage Group LA via Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes has formed a supergroup of creators to collaborate with on the first season of her ninth TV project with Netflix.

The anthology series Notes on Love will feature a collection of stories focusing on marriage — with a focus on what marriage is, what it means, and how it’s changing — with Rhimes and her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers serving as series executive producers. An announcement from the streamer explains the series will explore the “unexpected, life-changing, euphoric, hilarious, surreal, and all-consuming places where love intersects with our lives,” across a variety of genres.

Individual episodes will feature writing from:

The Grey’s Anatomy creator joined the Netflix family in August 2017 at a reported $150 million, though Rhimes has teased that the number is higher than reported.

A release date for the series has yet to be announced.

