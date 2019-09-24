Shonda Rhimes teams up with Norman Lear, Steve Martin, more on Netflix series Notes on Love

Shonda Rhimes has formed a supergroup of creators to collaborate with on the first season of her ninth TV project with Netflix.
The anthology series Notes on Love will feature a collection of stories focusing on marriage — with a focus on what marriage is, what it means, and how it’s changing — with Rhimes and her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers serving as series executive producers. An announcement from the streamer explains the series will explore the “unexpected, life-changing, euphoric, hilarious, surreal, and all-consuming places where love intersects with our lives,” across a variety of genres.
Individual episodes will feature writing from:
- Norman Lear (One Day at a Time) and Aaron Shure (The Office) with Lear and his producing partner Brent Miller serving as executive producers.
- Steve Martin, who will serve as both writer and executive producer.
- Singer/Songwriter Diane Warren, who will serve as writer and executive producer.
- Author Jenny Han (To All The Boys I Loved Before), who will write and co-executive produce.
- Essayist Lindy West and her musician husband Ahamefule J. Oluo, who will co-write and co-executive produce.
The Grey’s Anatomy creator joined the Netflix family in August 2017 at a reported $150 million, though Rhimes has teased that the number is higher than reported.
A release date for the series has yet to be announced.
