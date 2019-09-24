Paul McCartney reflects on The Beatles with Stephen Colbert: 'I dream about' John Lennon

Paul McCartney walked down memory “Penny Lane” with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Monday in discussing The Beatles, but his days in the iconic British group never really leave him.

“I dream about him,” McCartney told Colbert of the late lead singer John Lennon.

“The thing is, when you’ve had a relationship like that for so long, it’s such a deep relationship,” he continued. “I love when people revisit you in your dreams. I often have band dreams, and they’re crazy. I’m often with John and just talking about doing something and I come to get my bass ready to play and it’s covered in sticky tape. You know, dreams! So, I’m picking all this stuff off, trying to talk to him.”

McCartney previously attended one of the March For Our Lives rallies that occurred around the country in 2018 to speak out against gun violence. Lennon was fatally shot in 1980 and his killer was denied parole for the 10th time last year.

“I have a lot of dreams about John, and they’re always good,” he now tells Colbert.

McCartney appeared on the show to promote his new children’s book called Hey Granddude!, no doubt a play on The Beatles song “Hey Jude.” Though, “Granddude” was inspired by a term his grandson called him. McCartney also shared memories of his time with The Beatles, including how he still can’t comprehend the level of success they had (“I’m still that little kid who grew up in Liverpool”) and how the death of his mother affected his body of work.

“I didn’t think it had affected me musically. I just knew it was a tragedy,” he said. “I’ve got a younger brother — he’s a year and a half younger than me — and to lose your mom at 14 is not easy. It was just very difficult for a few years just trying to come to terms with it, but then I found music and John. And John lost his mother too, so we had a kind of bond. We both knew about that feeling.”

Related content: