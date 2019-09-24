M. Night Shyamalan reveals creepy first teasers for mystery Apple TV+ series

Servant type TV Show Network Apple TV+ Genre Thriller

M. Night Shyamalan has a new CGI baby to invade your nightmares. (The Twilight baby is still No. 1.)

The filmmaker behind the Unbreakable cinematic universe with Split and Glass is ready to pull back the curtain just a pinch on Servant, his mystery series for Apple TV+, with two new teasers.

One shows that previously mentioned computer-generated freak-fest lounging in front of a living room television, watching news coverage of trash littering the streets while the squeak and crunch of the infant’s electronic rocker builds tension.

The other teaser shows a young woman brushing her teeth when an ominous cricket crawls forth from the bathtub drain. “My aunt used to say that when a cricket came into your home, something bad was coming,” she says.

Servant, written and created by Inside Men‘s Tony Basgallop, tells a story about a Philadelphia couple in mourning. This cryptic “unspeakable tragedy” creates a rift in their marriage, but also welcomes a mysterious force into their home.

“I’ve been very quiet about what I have been working on with Apple TV+ but it has been one of the most incredible creative experiences,” Shyamalan, who executive produces Servant, writes in a message on Twitter. “We’re so excited to show it to you.”

Details on the series will be unveiled during the New York Comic Con festivities during a panel presentation with the cast and crew at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Starring in the series are Six Feet Under‘s Lauren Ambrose, Kong: Skull Island‘s Toby Kebbell, Game of Thrones‘ Nell Tiger Free, and Harry Potter‘s Rupert Grint.

Apple TV+ launches on Nov. 1 at $4.99/month with a seven-day free trial.

Shyamalan is also working on two feature-film thrillers for Universal, which set release dates for them in 2021 and 2023.

