The Originals actress Riley Voelkel to guest-star on Legacies season 2

Image zoom Bob Mahoney/The CW

Hope Mikaelson’s family has a tragic history. Not only did she lose her mother, but her father and uncle sacrificed themselves to save her. But one of the perks of being a Mikaelson is that you have quite a few family members. So, despite all the tragedy, Hope still has a couple people out there who will be there for her if and when she needs them. And it looks like she’s going to need her aunt Freya in Legacies’ second season.

EW has confirmed that Riley Voelkel will reprise her role as Freya Mikaelson, the long-lost witchy sister of the family, in episode 6 of season 2. Last we saw Freya, she was potentially starting a new family — thanks to some help from Vincent — with her wife, Keelin. Now there’s no telling what, or even who, brings her to Mystic Falls seeing as how Hope ended season 1 in Malivore. So there’s a chance Freya doesn’t even remember Hope exists. Then again, there’s also a chance that by episode 6, Hope will have made her way back to the Salvatore School. Either way, if Freya is in town, odds are there’s a big problem that needs to be solved.

TV Guide first reported the news.

Legacies returns Thursday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

Related content: