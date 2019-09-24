Finished Fleabag? Here's what you should watch next

Image zoom Steve Schofield/Amazon Prime Video; Hulu

There’s one thing I hate about the Emmy Award-winning second season of Fleabag: It’s only six episodes. But if you’re going through withdrawal after finishing Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically acclaimed series, don’t panic. There’s another show you can sink your teeth into.

This Way Up premiered on Hulu this past month and the Fleabag similarities are obvious — though no hot priest. Both are about independent single women in London who default to funny in times of pain (of which there is no shortage) and have a deep connection to their families. Writer-star Aisling Bea electrifies as the Irish Aine (pronounced “On-yah”), an ESL teacher picking up the pieces of her life after a stint in a rehab facility. Aine is more comfortable being around other people than by herself and spends a lot of time with her sister (Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, who also serves as an executive producer). She also tutors the adorable son of Outlander and The Crown‘s Tobias Menzies, and more familiar faces show up as well — Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show) plays Horgan’s boyfriend in a more dramatic role than you’re used to seeing from him, and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) plays Horgan’s colleague.

This Way Up and Fleabag share a vibe, but the former explores emotional distress differently than we’ve seen before. Bea — who also stars opposite Paul Rudd in Netflix’s upcoming series Living with Yourself — is fantastic, and this show easily stands on its own as something you should binge this weekend. One bad thing? It’s also only six episodes.

