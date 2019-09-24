Emmys producers apologize for using photo of wrong person during In Memoriam segment

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The “In Memoriam” segment during every awards show is a chance to honor and remember the artists and peers who have died over the previous year. But Sunday’s Emmys made a mistake with its “In Memoriam” segment, which was accompanied by Halsey covering “Time After Time.” The spot for the late composer André Previn instead used a photo of the still-living 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.

Per the Associated Press, the TV Academy, Emmys producers, and Fox apologized in a statement, calling the mix-up “an error.” The error was first pointed out by Slatkin on Twitter on Monday.

“Andre deserved better,” Slatkin wrote. “I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the [Kennedy Center Honors]. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P.”

I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me "In Memoriam" rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/MDVX6H0igb — Leonard Slatkin (@LeonardSlatkin) September 23, 2019

In its statement, the Television Academy clarified that all references to Previn on the Emmys website, including the “In Memoriam” section, will use accurate imagery going forward.

