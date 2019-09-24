See the first full trailer for the Breaking Bad movie

You’ve still got to wait two-and-a-half weeks for the arrival of the mysterious, filmed-in-secret Breaking Bad movie, but for the second time in three days, Netflix isn’t treading so lightly with intel.

A full-length trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was released Tuesday, and the two-minute sequence opens with meth-making prisoner Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) showing up broken, beaten, and scarred at the doorstep of his friend Skinny Pete (Charles Baker). He’s clearly on the run after escaping from Nazi captivity, and what follows are lots of beautiful, foreboding shots, and zero dialogue. (There seems to be a flashback at one point by the river.) Before the teaser ends, Jesse, now with shaved head and new resolve, meets with a character that we can’t see who asks him, “You ready?” “Yeah,” responds Pinkman. Check it out above.

Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, El Camino will start streaming on Oct. 11, the same day it also will hit theaters for a very brief run. According to the official logline, “Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

The Emmy-winning drama Breaking Bad, which ran from 2008 to 2013, followed the exploits of terminally ill chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) teaming up one of his former students to create a massive meth empire. Breaking Bad marked the 10th anniversary of its premiere last year, with Gilligan reuniting with the cast in the pages of EW, which you can check out here. Read what Paul, Cranston, and Gilligan revealed about Breaking Bad‘s pivotal moments over here.

Related content: