Celebrities reveal their pop culture obsessions

Perhaps we should have known that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was going to clean up at the Emmys on Sunday.

Based on EW’s survey of TV stars — from Stumptown‘s Cobie Smulders to The Resident‘s Jane Leeves to Riverdale‘s Ashleigh Murray — Hollywood is obsessed with both Killing Eve, which Waller-Bridge created, and Fleabag, which she created, wrote, and starred in. “I have really been enjoying the show Fleabag,” Smulders says, adding that Waller-Bridge is “a frickin’ genius.” Almost Family‘s Brittany Snow admits to being “obsessed” with Killing Eve, while Mr. Inbetween star Brooke Satchwell says she’s now “worked my way through all of [Waller-Bridge’s] series’.” (If you’d like to do the same and have already finished Killing Eve and Fleabag, check out Crashing on Netflix.)

Also high on the binge-watch list for these Fall TV stars? A 25-year-old sitcom you may have heard of called Friends. “I still watch Friends every single night. Every single night,” says Ashley Tisdale (Carol’s Second Act). Same goes for Katy Keene star Lucy Hale. “I should probably not sleep with the TV on, but I do every night, and it’s always [tuned to] Friends.”

To see Andy Serkis, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, Auli’i Cravalho, Stephen Amell and more stars gush about their pop culture obsessions, check out the video above.

