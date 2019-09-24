Fall TV Bob's Burgers type TV Show Network Fox Genre Comedy,

One benefit of a long-running animated sitcom, as any fan of The Simpsons or South Park could tell you, is an increasingly deep well of characters to draw on for comedic or dramatic purposes. (Still waiting on a Very Tall Man-centric Simpsons episode, though.) Having now made it to 10 seasons, Bob’s Burgers has such a well, and the upcoming season wastes no time in taking advantage of it, to hilarious effect.

The exclusive clip above offers a glimpse of Jillian Bell, who has guest-voiced on the animated sitcom twice — as two different characters — reprising one of her roles, the reliably unpredictable limo driver Nat. The Belcher kids, cruising the lazy river at their local water park, run (float?) into Nat drifting along with them. As she explains, her acquaintance with one of the park’s ticket sellers (“We were next to each other in a human chain that saved a chihuahua that had fallen into the half pipe at a skate park!”) allows her to frequent the park for a “daily lazy.”

“Your life is perfect,” Louise (Kristen Schaal) says, awestruck.

You can watch the full clip above. Bob’s Burgers returns for its 10th season Sunday, Sept. 29, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

