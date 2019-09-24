Black Lightning season 3 trailer shows Thunder and Lightning stepping up in major ways

Fall TV Black Lightning type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

When Black Lightning returns for season 3 next month, it’ll be time for the Pierce sisters to step up.

The CW just debuted an extended trailer for the new season that reveals both Jefferson Pierce, a.k.a. Black Lightning (Cress Williams), and his wife, Lynn (Christine Adams), getting put into involuntary “protective custody” by Agent Odell (Bill Duke) as the Markovian war heats up. With Freeland’s first line of defense being held against his will by the government, it will mean Anissa, a.k.a. Thunder (Nafessa Williams), and Jennifer, a.k.a. Lightning (China Anne McClain), are getting promotions as the city’s new main superheroes.

After two seasons of watching Jefferson’s daughters develop and hone their metahuman powers, this new trailer gives fans the best kind of payoff as the two women are shown working together and kicking major ass to fill the void left by their father in protecting Freeland, as the city wonders, “Where’s Black Lightning?” And as the burgeoning metahuman conflict with the Eastern European nation of Markovia threatens not only Freeland but also the world, the need for more heroes has never been higher.

“The family is probably the most disjointed we’ve ever had it,” series star Cress Williams previously told EW. “It’s the whole Markovian conflict. It’s pulled everyone in different directions because they’ve gotten a little bit divided, in the sense there are just different focuses that they have and different motivations that they have. We’re filming, I think, episode 4 right now, and [for] a lot of the family members it’s like, ‘Oh, here’s our first scene together,’ because just where the drama has taken us has really spread us out.”

As if that weren’t enough for Anissa and Jennifer to deal with while their parents are out of commission, Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) is also seen in the footage, locked up (potentially in the same government hole as Jefferson and Lynn), vowing to escape and kill everyone Black Lightning loves. Check out the new trailer above.

Black Lighting season 3 premieres Monday, Oct. 7, on the CW.

Related content: