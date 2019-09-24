Arrow final season trailer reveals first look at Oliver's mission to save the multiverse

Fall TV Arrow type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

It’s time to start getting ready to say goodbye to Arrow.

The series that kickstarted The CW’s entire Arrowverse shared universe is about to end for good with the 10-episode final season, debuting next month. And now fans are finally getting their first look at the last batch of new episodes with the official season 8 trailer.

After the first small glimpse of new footage in the Comic-Con sizzle reel, this full-length trailer, above, reveals a sneak peek of Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) mission to save the multiverse, which will culminate in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” five-part crossover with The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and new series Batwoman.

Many familiar faces are returning for Arrow‘s swan song. It has already been revealed that Willa Holland (Thea Queen), John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn), Susanna Thompson (Moira Queen), Colin Donnell (Tommy Merlyn), Josh Segarra (Adrian Chase), Byron Mann (Yao Fei), and Rila Fukushima (Tatsu Yamashiro) are all coming back to reprise their roles this season, with most of them teased in the new footage along with Lexa Doig’s Talia al Ghul. Plus, new series regular Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) makes his debut in the trailer having also joined the cast for the final season as the adult version of John Diggle Jr., a.k.a. J.J., the son of Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson).

But Arrow ending after this season doesn’t mean this will be the last we’ll see of some of the fan-favorite characters. It was announced earlier on Tuesday that the long-running superhero drama’s producers are developing a female-centric Arrowverse series. The potential show will be introduced via a backdoor pilot in Arrow‘s eighth and final season and would star Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak/Green Arrow, as well as Katie Cassidy Rodgers (Laurel Lance) and Juliana Harkavy (Dinah Drake) as the Canaries.

Arrow‘s eighth and final season premieres Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Related content: