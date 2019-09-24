Arrow developing female-centric backdoor pilot starring Katherine McNamara

Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW (2); Jack Rowand/The CW

Arrow type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Arrow may be ending, but there’s a chance some of its characters may live on a spin-off.

EW has learned that the long-running superhero drama’s producers are developing a female-centric Arrowverse series. The potential show will be introduced via a backdoor pilot in Arrow‘s eighth and final season and would star Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak/Green Arrow, and Katie Cassidy Rodgers (Laurel Lance) and Juliana Harkavy (Dinah Drake) as the Canaries.

At this point, there aren’t any further details about the nascent show; however, given the cast list, it wouldn’t be surprising if it turned out the follow-up series took place in Arrow‘s future. See in season 7, Arrow introduced flash-forwards that explored what happened to Star City 20 years in the future and were centered on Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity’s (Emily Bett Rickards) now-grown up daughter Mia, as well as Dinah, Diggle and Lyla’s adopted son Connor (Joseph David-Jones), and a few others that eventually made up Future Team Arrow. In fact, fans have suspected that The CW has been prepping some kind of future-set Arrow series around McNamara’s character since her identity was confirmed.

Arrow showrunner/executive producer Beth Schwartz will co-write the episode with Arrow‘s Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship, and Oscar Balderrama. All four them will serve as EPs on the potential show, alongside Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. It will be produced by produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Arrow returns Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Related content: