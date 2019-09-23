What to Watch on Monday: Fall TV officially kicks off with The Voice, 9-1-1, and many more

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
Season Premiere
Entering its 17th cycle, this season of The Voice is the first without Adam Levine, who had been with this singing competition since its debut in 2012 along with Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Blake Shelton. Shelton is the last remaining coach of the four, this season joined by Kelly Clarkson, who has two wins under her belt; Gwen Stefani, who’s 0-3; and John Legend, won last season, his first. Shelton has the most wins to his name, with six. Can he make it a lucky number 7? And adding to the excitement of the season — you know her, you lover — Taylor Swift returns as a mentor during the Knockout Rounds, which begin airing in late October, after the Blind Auditions. —Gerrad Hall
9-1-1
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Season Premiere
Los Angeles just can’t catch a break. After a devastating earthquake during the season 2 premiere, now the Southern California city gets hit by a tsunami in the premiere, which wipes out much of Santa Monica, including the famed pier. “Not unlike the earthquake episodes last year, the big event will happen at the end of the premiere,” reveals showrunner and co-creator Tim Minear, who explained to EW that many of the tsunami scenes were filmed in the Mexico-based water tanks that James Cameron used to film 1997’s Titanic. “Then the thrill ride of the flooding and people trapped at the top of the Ferris wheel sticking out of the ocean will happen in part two. Part three is the aftermath of that once the water recedes and people are displaced and separated. We don’t know who’s lived and who’s died.” Including the first responders. Ronda Rousey guest stars as a firefighter, whose team gets lost during the disaster. —Gerrad Hall
The Good Doctor
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC
Season Premiere
In the ABC medical drama’s season 3 premiere, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) — fresh from his date with Dr. Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole), which may or may not have been a disaster — treats a new bride with a severe illness. Meanwhile, Dr. Lim (Christian Chang) adjusts to her new job as chief of surgery, and Glassman (Richard Schiff) figures out what he wants to do post-cancer. Never a dull moment at St. Bonaventure. —Chancellor Agard
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Dancing With the Stars (first elimination) — ABC
The Neighborhood (season premiere) — CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola (series debut) — CBS
9 p.m.
All Rise (series debut) — CBS
Halloween Baking Championship (season premiere) — Food Network
Prodigal Son (series debut) — Fox
A Very Brady Renovation — HGTV
10 p.m.
Bluff City Law (series debut) — NBC
Bull (season premiere) — CBS
Halloween Cake-Off (series debut) — Food Network
Streaming
Team Kaylie (series debut) — Netflix
My Life Is Murder (season finale) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
