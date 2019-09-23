What to Watch on Monday: Fall TV officially kicks off with The Voice, 9-1-1, and many more

Image zoom

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

Entering its 17th cycle, this season of The Voice is the first without Adam Levine, who had been with this singing competition since its debut in 2012 along with Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Blake Shelton. Shelton is the last remaining coach of the four, this season joined by Kelly Clarkson, who has two wins under her belt; Gwen Stefani, who’s 0-3; and John Legend, won last season, his first. Shelton has the most wins to his name, with six. Can he make it a lucky number 7? And adding to the excitement of the season — you know her, you lover — Taylor Swift returns as a mentor during the Knockout Rounds, which begin airing in late October, after the Blind Auditions. —Gerrad Hall

9-1-1

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Premiere

Los Angeles just can’t catch a break. After a devastating earthquake during the season 2 premiere, now the Southern California city gets hit by a tsunami in the premiere, which wipes out much of Santa Monica, including the famed pier. “Not unlike the earthquake episodes last year, the big event will happen at the end of the premiere,” reveals showrunner and co-creator Tim Minear, who explained to EW that many of the tsunami scenes were filmed in the Mexico-based water tanks that James Cameron used to film 1997’s Titanic. “Then the thrill ride of the flooding and people trapped at the top of the Ferris wheel sticking out of the ocean will happen in part two. Part three is the aftermath of that once the water recedes and people are displaced and separated. We don’t know who’s lived and who’s died.” Including the first responders. Ronda Rousey guest stars as a firefighter, whose team gets lost during the disaster. —Gerrad Hall

The Good Doctor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

In the ABC medical drama’s season 3 premiere, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) — fresh from his date with Dr. Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole), which may or may not have been a disaster — treats a new bride with a severe illness. Meanwhile, Dr. Lim (Christian Chang) adjusts to her new job as chief of surgery, and Glassman (Richard Schiff) figures out what he wants to do post-cancer. Never a dull moment at St. Bonaventure. —Chancellor Agard

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Dancing With the Stars (first elimination) — ABC

The Neighborhood (season premiere) — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola (series debut) — CBS

9 p.m.

All Rise (series debut) — CBS

Halloween Baking Championship (season premiere) — Food Network

Prodigal Son (series debut) — Fox

A Very Brady Renovation — HGTV



10 p.m.

Bluff City Law (series debut) — NBC

Bull (season premiere) — CBS

Halloween Cake-Off (series debut) — Food Network

Streaming

Team Kaylie (series debut) — Netflix

My Life Is Murder (season finale) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change