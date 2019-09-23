Fall TV Survivor type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

We are now officially 48 hours away — or perhaps even less than that depending on when you are reading this — from the premiere of Survivor: Island of the Idols. The show is notable for featuring the return of legends Sandra Diaz-Twine and Boston Rob Mariano as advisors. But it is also breaking ground in another way as well, as the franchise will be welcoming its first ever Canadian contestant.

Tom Laidlaw made his way from the Great White North all the way to Fiji to compete on season 39, but you don’t need to wait until Wednesday night to see him in action. That’s because we’ve got an exclusive clip from the season premiere for you right here and right now.

In the clip, we see Laidlaw boasting to us about his credentials as a former NHL player, noting that “I was a captain for every team I ever played on.” Okay, Mr. Braggy Pants. But Laidlaw’s point, as we see him talking to fellow Lairo tribe members Vince Moua and Elaine Scott is that — despite his own stature — size and strength aren’t everything “This isn’t all about having the best athletes,” he tells the possible alliance-mates. “It’s about everybody working together too.”

He then follows that up with some truly impressive name-dropping work, invoking the name of the greatest NHL player ever while telling us how “Wayne Gretzky wasn’t the biggest guy, but probably the best player who has ever played the game.”

No arguments here. To check out Survivor‘s first Canadian in action and get an early glimpse at the season premiere, check out the video above. And then watch the full episode when it airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

