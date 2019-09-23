20/20 type TV Show Network ABC Genre News

It’s been almost 16 years since performer Roy Horn of the famous duo Siegfried & Roy was attacked on stage and nearly killed by a tiger during their Las Vegas magic show, on Oct. 3, 2003. Now, for the first time in over a decade, Siegfried Fischbacher and Horn are sitting down together for an emotional primetime interview, to tell their version of events from that night.

The interview will air during the special two-hour season 42 premiere of ABC’s 20/20, which will address the career-ending tiger attack and recent allegations that the accident resulted from Horn’s own onstage mistake, which the pair denies; they maintain that the tiger was trying to help Roy after he suffered a stroke. The special will also examine their storied career and the legacy of their Las Vegas residency.

In the exclusive trailer for the special, above, ABC correspondent Deborah Roberts asks Fischbacher about the new claims made by one of their former animal trainers, who says Horn was to blame for the incident. “No way,” Fischbacher says. “If I would have to do it again, I would do everything again the same way. I regret nothing,” he later tells Roberts.

The 20/20 premiere episode will also feature new interviews with Curtis Rowe, the stagehand who helped save Horn on stage that night; Kenneth Feld, longtime Siegfried & Roy producer; and fellow Las Vegas magicians Criss Angel, Lance Burton, and Penn & Teller. The special will also feature footage from the ABC News archives including interviews with the pair over the years and old clips from their performances.

The 20/20 season premiere airs Friday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

