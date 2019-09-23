Image zoom Robert Viglasky/© Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd. 2019

Why does the internet keep talking about a show called Peaky Blinders, you ask? Because it’s great. That’s why.

The Cillian Murphy-led crime drama has amassed a devoted following after four seasons of intricate storytelling, truly stunning performances, and of course, the best pea coats television has ever seen. But if you’re not sure why the show is such a topic of conversation, here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know.

The plot

The U.K. period drama stars Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, a war veteran and the leader of his family gang known as the Peaky Blinders. (The name comes from their tradition of stitching a razor blade into their caps.) We won’t walk you through the plot of each six-episode season, but essentially, every season provides the Shelby family with a new business opportunity/rival that typically results in war/bloodshed. And yes, Tom Hardy does pop up in multiple seasons.

The cast

In addition to Murphy, the series stars Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, and Benjamin Zephaniah. And they’re all SO. GOOD.

How to catch up

This one’s easy. The first four seasons are available to watch on Netflix. Right now. Go watch it. Right now.

Season 5

Season 5 finds Shelby, now a politician, dealing with the financial crash of 1929. When a charismatic politician approaches him with a bold vision for Britain, Shelby realizes the fate of both his family and the nation is in his hands. The new season also expands the cast, adding Sam Claflin (The Nightingale), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Brian Gleeson (Phantom Thread), Kate Dickie (The Witch), Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), Emmett J Scanlan (Butterfly), and Neil Maskell (Kill List), who plays Winston Churchill.

Season 5 hits Netflix on October 4.

