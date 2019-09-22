Image zoom Lego

LEGO joined in the fun of celebrating the 25th anniversary of Friends by recreating five classic EW covers using LEGO minifigures of Rachel, Monica, Ross, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe in place of their actor counterparts. And could we BE any more thrilled by the adorable results?

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow graced the cover of EW as a group five times throughout the beloved sitcom’s run (not counting individual covers and collages). The minifigures used in the recreations of these covers are part of the recently released LEGO Ideas Central Perk set.

See the amazing LEGO versions of our covers below:

EW #259 January 27, 1995

Image zoom EW; LEGO

EW #488 June 4, 1999

Image zoom EW; LEGO

EW #542 May 26, 2000

Image zoom EW; LEGO

EW #615 Fall 2001 Special Collector’s Issue

Image zoom EW; LEGO

EW #754 March 5, 2004

Image zoom EW; LEGO

The Friends LEGO set is available for purchase at any LEGO Store and at shop.lego.com.

