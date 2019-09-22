First look at Jesse in new Breaking Bad movie trailer

The first trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie transported viewers to a police interrogation room. There, Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) was interrogated by the cops about the location of his good friend and most-wanted fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). “I have no idea where he is,” insisted Skinny Pete. “Don’t know where he’s headed either. North, south, east, west, Mexico, the moon — I don’t have a clue. But yo, even if I did, I wouldn’t tell you.”

Tonight, we finally received our first glimpse of Jesse, who was last seen daramtically busting through the gates of a Nazi compound in his first few moments of freedom after serving as a meth slave. The new trailer didn’t reveal too much about this unexpected and mysterious Breaking Bad movie, though it showed Jesse in Todd’s El Camino, shaved head, on the run, listening to a news report of the shootout at the compound. Here’s what else is known: the film focuses on the next chapter of Jesse following the events of Breaking Bad. According to the official logline, “Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

The Emmy-winning drama — which followed terminally ill chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and not-so-stellar former student Jesse as they created a meth empire — ran from 2008 to 2013. In 2015, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan returned to the world by co-creating the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, and he wrote and directed this two-hour film. Netflix will begin streaming the film Oct. 11, and will make it available in movie theaters across the country the weekend of Oct. 11-13.

Breaking Bad celebrated the 10th anniversary of its premiere last year, with Gilligan and the cast reuniting in the pages of EW, which you can check out here. Read what Paul, Cranston, and Gilligan revealed about Breaking Bad‘s pivotal moments over here.

