Jennifer Garner proves she's the biggest Friends fan with adorable video

On the eve of the 25th anniversary of Friends, longtime fans of the iconic sitcom are coming out of the woodwork to celebrate the milestone. But no matter how much you and your mother love the series, there’s a late addition new contender here to defend her claim to the title of biggest Friends fan ever: Jennifer Garner.

Late Friday night, the Alias alum posted a video to Instagram proving that she really is the biggest fan of Friends. It seems like not a big deal at first, because in the Instagram video, she’s just playing with Legos. But on closer inspection, it becomes clear that she’s actually playing with the Friends 25th anniversary special edition Legos set of Central Perk and all the characters. (And it’s not even an ad — she bought the set purely because “it sparked joy!”)

The incredibly hilarious video is edited perfectly with Garner throwing out all the Friends Easter eggs, quotes, and references as she plays with each character and has the time of her life. She’s even here to bless your timeline by giving a mini concert, singing “Smelly Cat.” Watch the adorable video above and just try not to fall in love with her unabashed fandom, we dare you.

