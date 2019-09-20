What to Watch this Weekend: Game of Thrones, Veep, and more go for gold at Emmy Awards

Image zoom

FRIDAY

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Zach Galifianakis resurrects his beloved, Emmy-winning web series for this feature film adaptation, in which the actor must journey across the country to complete a new set of celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. (It’s been besmirched by his nearly killing Matthew McConaughey…along with his general awfulness as an interviewer.) A whole heap of stars (Peter Dinklage, Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, and many more) will join Galifianakis between the ferns to have their names mangled (“Benefit Lumberjacks”), answer preposterous questions, and help the host and his crew attain an air of respectability. If anyone can help achieve that. —Tyler Aquilina

Savage x Fenty Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

In the second annual Savage X Fenty runway show, music and fashion icon Rihanna gets to showcase her Fall/Winter 2019 collection, featuring a combination of models, actors, and dancers. Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Tierra Whack, and more perform. —Gerrad Hall

Corporate Animals

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on VOD

Demi Moore stars in this comedy as the neurotic CEO of an edible cutlery startup targeting millennials who takes her staff — including her long-suffering assistants (Jessica Williams, Karan Soni) — on a team-building retreat in New Mexico, where they’re led into the caves of the Grand Canyon by an overeager guide (Ed Helms). But when a disaster strikes, killing their guide, team work becomes more important than ever, especially after they run out of food. But there is one solution to their problem: going Hannibal Lector on the dearly departed. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Disenchantment (season premiere) — Netflix

Criminal (series debut) — Netflix

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (series debut) — Netflix

The Great British Baking Show (“Dairy Week”) — Netflix

The Family Man (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

10 p.m.

Dateline NBC (“Reckoning,” featuring interview with Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre) — NBC



SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter — Lifetime



10 p.m.

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult With Gretchen Carlson — Lifetime



SUNDAY

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO; Colleen Hayes/HBO

71st Emmy Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox

There’s simply too much television for anyone to keep up these days, but that won’t deter Emmy voters from their annual task of anointing the best shows of the year. Among the burning questions going into the big night: Can Game of Thrones overcome the (to put it mildly) controversy over its final season to claim one last Best Drama Series trophy? (Signs point to yes.) Will Julia Louis-Dreyfus win a record ninth acting Emmy for Veep‘s own, far-less-divisive final season? (Probably.) Can critical favorites like Fleabag, Russian Doll, and Documentary Now! triumph over more popular juggernauts in their categories? (We can dream.) And of course: Will the hostless format work as well for the Emmys as it did for the Oscars? If not, it’ll probably still be better than the time all those reality hosts took the job. —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

11 a.m.

Girl Meets Farm (“Jewish New Year”) — Food Network



9 p.m.

The Hunt for Eagle 56 — Smithsonian Channel

Worst Cooks in America (season finale) — Food Network

Fear the Walking Dead — AMC

Succession — HBO

The Affair — Showtime

10 p.m.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida — Showtime

The Righteous Gemstones — HBO

