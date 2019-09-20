What to Watch this Weekend: Game of Thrones, Veep, and more go for gold at Emmy Awards

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Zach Galifianakis resurrects his beloved, Emmy-winning web series for this feature film adaptation, in which the actor must journey across the country to complete a new set of celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. (It’s been besmirched by his nearly killing Matthew McConaughey…along with his general awfulness as an interviewer.) A whole heap of stars (Peter Dinklage, Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, and many more) will join Galifianakis between the ferns to have their names mangled (“Benefit Lumberjacks”), answer preposterous questions, and help the host and his crew attain an air of respectability. If anyone can help achieve that. —Tyler Aquilina
Savage x Fenty Show
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
In the second annual Savage X Fenty runway show, music and fashion icon Rihanna gets to showcase her Fall/Winter 2019 collection, featuring a combination of models, actors, and dancers. Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Tierra Whack, and more perform. —Gerrad Hall
Corporate Animals
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on VOD
Demi Moore stars in this comedy as the neurotic CEO of an edible cutlery startup targeting millennials who takes her staff — including her long-suffering assistants (Jessica Williams, Karan Soni) — on a team-building retreat in New Mexico, where they’re led into the caves of the Grand Canyon by an overeager guide (Ed Helms). But when a disaster strikes, killing their guide, team work becomes more important than ever, especially after they run out of food. But there is one solution to their problem: going Hannibal Lector on the dearly departed. —Gerrad Hall
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter — Lifetime
10 p.m.
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult With Gretchen Carlson — Lifetime
SUNDAY
71st Emmy Awards
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox
There’s simply too much television for anyone to keep up these days, but that won’t deter Emmy voters from their annual task of anointing the best shows of the year. Among the burning questions going into the big night: Can Game of Thrones overcome the (to put it mildly) controversy over its final season to claim one last Best Drama Series trophy? (Signs point to yes.) Will Julia Louis-Dreyfus win a record ninth acting Emmy for Veep‘s own, far-less-divisive final season? (Probably.) Can critical favorites like Fleabag, Russian Doll, and Documentary Now! triumph over more popular juggernauts in their categories? (We can dream.) And of course: Will the hostless format work as well for the Emmys as it did for the Oscars? If not, it’ll probably still be better than the time all those reality hosts took the job. —Tyler Aquilina
