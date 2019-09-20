Fall TV The Politician type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy

We’ve seen Jessica Lange do a lot of wild things on American Horror Story. She’s adopted the Antichrist. She’s spanked Evan Peters with a cane dressed as a nun. She even covered David Bowie’s “Heroes.”

But we’ve never seen the Emmy and Oscar winner quite like this: in an Olive Garden.

EW has your exclusive first look at Lange’s introduction in Netflix’s new comedy, The Politician, which drops Sept. 27 and is from the Glee trinity of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan.

Lange plays Dusty Jackson, the manipulative grandmother of teenager Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch). Without spoiling too much, Dusty and Infinity get caught up in the high school presidential campaign of Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) and things spiral from there.

Nothing fuels ambition more than unlimited salad and bread sticks.

Related content: