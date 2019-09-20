Olivia Colman takes over as Queen Elizabeth in trailer for The Crown

Fall TV The Crown type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Drama,

Season 3 of Netflix’s British royal family drama The Crown features an entirely new cast of principals, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman playing Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies from Outlander taking over the role of Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter portraying Princess Margaret, and Ben Daniels essaying the role of her husband, Lord “Tony” Snowden. Charles Dance is Philip’s uncle Lord Mountbatten while Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty respectively play Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Changing up the cast in this fashion is a radical thing to do — if also inevitable, given the aging of the characters on the show. But Crown creator Peter Morgan insists fans will swiftly get accustomed to the new actors taking over from Claire Foy, Matt Smith, et al.

“It’s a bit like changing contact lenses,” he told EW last year. “I think it takes you about five minutes to get used to it.”

The third season of The Crown sees a new guard sweep into Downing Street, as Queen Elizabeth and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From Cold War paranoia right on through to the jet set and space age, the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s, Elizabeth and the royals must adapt to a new, more liberated but also more turbulent world.

Season 3 of The Crown will launch Nov. 17 on Netflix.

Watch the season’s new teaser trailer above.

