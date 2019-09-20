Fall TV Survivor type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

Sandra Diaz-Twine and Boston Rob Mariano returned to Survivor: Island of the Idols to offer their expertise and advice to folks that had never played the game before. And the two legends of the game seemed impressed with the players that visited them.

But what if a certain someone else from the Survivor community happened to find their way to the Island of the Idols? What kind of advice would host Jeff Probst seek from the dynamic duo if he was out there playing the game? We asked the host exactly that and were surprised — and a bit impressed — with his answer.

“If I was playing and I got the chance to hang out with Boston Rob and Sandra,” says Probst, “I would want to talk and talk and talk and talk and say this at the end: ‘Now tell me where I’m vulnerable. Tell me what you see about me that I don’t see. Talk to me about my ego. Where am I weak? Where are my tendencies? Just give it to me all.’ And then I’ll stiffen up, take it, and go back. Because I think the thing they’re really good at is spotting entry points that they can get in. So rather than teach me how to make fire, I’d say, ‘Man, can we just forget this. Will you just tell me what I need to be better at in terms of observing?’”

That’s a pretty sound strategy, because Sandra and Boston Rob’s B.S. meters are as sound and dependable as they come. Asking them to point out your blindspots and biggest social weaknesses could act as a huge advantage in the game — if you can handle the blunt criticism, that is. Because Boson Rob and Sandra are nothing if not blunt.

To watch Probst talk about the advice he would seek on the Island of the Idols, check out the video at the top of the post, and then see how the twist plays out for real when season 39 of Survivor premieres Wednesday on CBS.

