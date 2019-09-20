Get ready for an infinitely more fabulous British Invasion.

EW can exclusively reveal that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK — the upcoming international spin-off of the Emmy-winning competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race — will debut in the United States on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m ET on the WOW Presents Plus streaming service.

WOW Presents Plus will host new episodes weekly, launching each installment day-and-date with the U.K. edition’s screenings at 8 p.m. BST on the BBC Three iPlayer. International territories (except Canada, the U.K., and Ireland) will be able to stream the series on the platform as well.

Image zoom World of Wonder for BBC Three

Featuring a permanent panel of judges including RuPaul, Michelle Visage, talk show legend Graham Norton, and comedian Alan Carr, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will pit 10 local queens against each other for the title of Britain’s Next Drag Superstar. Guest judges for season 1 include Girls Aloud pop star Cheryl, Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge actor Andrew Garfield, fashion icon and America’s Next Top Model judge Twiggy, Chewing Gum and Black Mirror star Michaela Coel, the Spice Girls’ Geri Horner, and Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, among others.

Among the 10 queens vying for the franchise’s first British crown are Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Crystal, Divina de Campo, Gothy Kendoll, Scaredy Kat, Sum Ting Wong, Vinegar Strokes, and the Vivienne.

“In search of the U.K’s very first Drag Race superstar, prepare for the ride of your life!” RuPaul advised in the series’ first trailer, which dropped Thursday.

